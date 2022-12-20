18-year old girl abducted in front of father in Telangana's Sircilla

A eighteen-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four persons in front of her father while returning from a temple in the Chandurthi Village, Vemulwada, in Sircilla district of Telangana.

According to Police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted girl eloped with him and they had an 'informal' marriage.

Police suspect, the abducted girl is grown-up now and therefore the accused tried to snatch her from the father's guardianship.

In a video released by the police, the footage of the girl being abducted was seen.

Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been booked and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident. There was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. They had already performed an informal marriage. Now as they have become major, he might have taken her."

He informed some suspects have already been picked up. Three teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

On the other hand, Chandurthi Police Inspector, Kiran Kumar said, "The girl and her father Chandraiah used to visit the temple every morning for some days. A case was registered earlier against the suspect Gyaneshwar in Sircilla town under POSCO act for eloping with the girl as she was a minor. Now, as she might have turned major, the suspect took her away in a car today morning. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor