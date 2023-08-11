1,800 special guests to attend Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited as special guests for the 2023 Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.Invitees include sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, Border Roads Organisation workers and those helping in flagship programmes such as Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana projects.

According to a money control report, guests, along with their spouses, have been invited to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort. The initiative is part of the celebrations by the Centre in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) are also among the special guests.The Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist flag and address the nation on August 15, has been closed for the public from July 26. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over control of the premises for safeguarding and sanitising the area.

Delhi Police also conducted a security assessment between July 27 and July 29 across the city and 100 vulnerable spots were identified. The local police stations have been instructed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ &TYR, Special cell, to rectify the security flaws found at various Hotels, Guest Houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, Cinema Halls, Malls and other places.The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Red Fort and nearby areas, including Rajghat and ITO.