18,123 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Kerala

Kerala reported 18,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 4,749 people recovered from the infection. There are currently 1,03,864 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, eight people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 150 more deaths were reported as per the new covid guidelines of the central government. With this, the total death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 50,832.

A total of 59,314 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The daily positivity rate is 16.28 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor