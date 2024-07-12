19 middlemen arrested in govt offices, sent to jail in UP

Saharanpur, July 12 Nineteen brokers/middlemen were caught and sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, following a surprise inspection at the regional transport office and tehsil office on Thursday, a government spokesman said.

"Monitoring of all government offices in every district is being done. The Chief Minister has said that direct action will be taken against middlemen if found in government offices," a government spokesman added.

Additionally, senior officials of the concerned office will face action," he said.

Officials found involved will face termination too.

The surprise inspection was conducted under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already suspended six police and administrative officers/employees, including two Sub-Divisional Magistrates and tehsildars, in Firozabad and Banda, initiating investigations into their conduct recently.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to hold public hearings for two hours daily at the scheduled time and stressed the importance of a corruption-free work culture.

He said that if middlemen are found in any government office, action will be taken against them, and the accountability of the officers will be fixed.

