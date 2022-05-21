19-year-old girl brutally murdered by boyfriend on Goa beach

The body of a 19-year-old girl was found at Velsav beach in South Goa on Thursday afternoon. This has created a stir in the area and there is an atmosphere of fear among the tourists. The victim's name is Dia Naik and several stab wounds have been found on her neck and other parts of her body.

According to further information, Dia is a native of New Vaddem and has been missing since Wednesday evening. Her body was found lying in the bushes at Dando beach in Velsav. According to Dia's mother, she last saw her daughter on Wednesday afternoon. When she arrived at the family grocery store after lunch.

Not only that, this time she also informed that Dia was in a relationship with Kishan Kalangutkar. However, he revealed to the police that there was no relationship between the two at present. Police traced Kalangutkar to Vasco and arrested him on Thursday.

In this investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhania has given more information about this. He said the accused was in love with a college girl and had gone for a walk with her on Wednesday. The accused was angry with her after she said that she did not want to have a relationship with him. Out of frustration, he stabbed her several times and killed her on the spot.

The most shocking thing is that the accused then threw the body of the victim in the bushes near the beach. After finding the body, Vasco police launched an investigation and arrested the accused within 24 hours. The incident has caused a stir in the entire area and has come as a shock to the families.