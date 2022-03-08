1962 war soldier approaches Delhi HC seeking renewal of canteen facility card

The 1962 war soldier has approached the Delhi High court seeking direction for the renewal of his canteen facility card.

The petitioner is 81-years-old and was using a canteen card for the last ten years which was expired in 2021 and was not renewed due to a change in policy.

Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice to Central Government, and the counsel for Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) and District Sainik welfare office Raipur, Chhattisgarh to accept notice on the petition moved by ex-serviceman Gaya Prasad Mishra.

The bench sought the response within four weeks and listed the petition for hearing on May 10, 2022.

A resident of Raipur Chhattisgarh, Mishra has moved a petition through advocate Mamta Sharma seeking renewal of his canteen smart card.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he was issued a smart card for canteen services in 2010. Since then he was using this card. It was expired in 2021 but was not renewed despite the application and representation by the petitioner.

The court said, " It is really surprising that a person who was enjoying the facility for 10 years, you change the policy and he is excluded".

The petition stated that the petitioner had joined the Army in 1961 as Sepoy. He was posted at the 1962 war zone between November 29, 1962, and July 20, 1963.

He was retired from the service with a very good track record on extreme compassionate grounds due to a medical condition in 1965.

The petition stated that the petitioner was issued a smart card for canteen services along with liquor service for a period of ten years. It was expired in 2021.

The petitioner filed an application for renewal of canteen card on April 8, 2021, which was rejected through a letter of April 16, 2021, the petition stated.

The petition stated that the representation of August 27, 2021, was rejected by Colonel, OiC Smart card cell through a letter of September 16, 2021, stating reasons that the individual who completed the five years of physical service and has been honourably discharged/resigned from service or getting pension/disability pension from Defence Services Estimate are entitled for canteen facilities.

It was also mentioned that the individuals who have neither completed five years of service nor a pensioner, are not entitled to canteen facilities.

On December 17, 2021, Captain Anurag Tiwari (rest.), District Sainik Welfare Officer wrote a letter to Integrated HQ to MoD (Army) requesting for direction to the concerned officials for renewal of canteen smart card. He informed that the petitioner was seeking a renewal of the existing card, using the canteen services for the past ten years and had not applied for issuance of a fresh card. The issue has not been decided till date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor