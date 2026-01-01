1992-batch IPS officer Singhal takes charge as Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Jan 1 The 1992-batch IPS officer Ajay Singhal on Thursday took charge as the 42nd Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana from the outgoing DGP O.P. Singh.

His father, Om Prakash Singhal, was present when he assumed charge.

DGP Singhal said policing “is a dynamic and challenging responsibility that continuously evolves with changing crime patterns, technology, and public expectations”.

He emphasised that Haryana Police “is fully prepared, alert, and committed to dealing with emerging challenges through a planned, phased and goal-oriented strategy aimed at further strengthening law and order across the state”.

He reiterated that maintaining peace, public safety and a strong law-and-order system will remain his top-most priority.

Haryana Police, he said, will function as a cohesive and professional team, ensuring accountability, sensitivity and citizen-centric policing.

DGP Singhal said the newly-introduced criminal laws have been framed in accordance with the needs of a modern and progressive India.

“These laws aim to make the justice delivery system more efficient, faster and victim-centric. Haryana Police will implement these provisions effectively to make policing more proactive, technology-driven and result-oriented.”

Strengthening public trust in the police remains a key priority. The DGP announced that the grievance redressal mechanism will be made fully automated and more robust. Complaints will be monitored through digital platforms to ensure time-bound, fair and qualitative resolution.

He said the state’s conviction rate has already reached around 72-73 per cent, and focussed efforts will be made to further improve it towards the goal of 100 per cent.

Highlighting women’s safety as a priority area, the DGP said a comprehensive and focussed strategy would be implemented to prevent crimes against women.

Technology-enabled surveillance will be strengthened, and crime-prone hotspots will be scientifically identified for targeted interventions. Special emphasis will also be placed on the protection of Dalits, marginalised and vulnerable sections, ensuring swift and strict action in cases of crimes against them.

