2 arrested at Mumbai Airport with USD worth Rs 1.15 cr

New Delhi, July 10 The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department on Monday said that they have arrested two foreigners at the Mumbai airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle US dollars worth Rs 1.15 crore.

According to information, one accused is a resident of Osaka, Japan and the other one is from Bangkok.

Following a tip-off, the duo were intercepted when they were about to board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok, AIU officials said.

During the checking of their baggage, the officials recovered $141,500 in cash from them.

The money was inside a pouch hidden in a handbag.

On inquiry, the accoused could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency.

"The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act. The accused were produced before a speical court in Mumbai which have remanded him to 14 days judicial custody," said the officials.

