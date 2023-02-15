2 dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2023 05:32 AM 2023-02-15T05:32:14+5:30 2023-02-15T11:05:02+5:30
Two people died after a big stone fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.
Following the incident, the police reached the spot.
Further details into the incident are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
