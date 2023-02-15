2 dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Mumbai

Two people died after a big stone fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

