2 dead in Gujarat Fluoro chemical factory blast

A shocking incident has taken place in a chemical factory in Gujarat. The blast at the Flora Chemical Factory in Panchmahal district has so far killed two people and injured more than 12 others. The fire brigade reached the spot along with the vehicles after receiving information about the accident and efforts are on to control the fire. Police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The death toll is expected to rise as the condition of the injured is serious. Meanwhile, the fire has cost the factory a loss of millions of rupees.

Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said that Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Limited has a chemical manufacturing plant near Ranjit Nagar village in Ghoghamba taluka. The blast took place after 10 a.m. local time. It is unknown at this time what caused the explosion. Police are currently investigating the matter further.