2 die after inhaling poisonous gas in sever line in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), March 29 Two labourers died when they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer line in Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

The bodies were taken out and have been sent for post mortem.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district administration to provide relief to the families of the deceased.

