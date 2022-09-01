2 Die Of Electrocution In Tamil Nadu During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2022 11:44 AM 2022-09-01T11:44:30+5:30 2022-09-01T11:45:15+5:30
Two people died and two were injured after a Ganesh Chaturthi chariot came in contact with a live electric wire in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. The two injured are being treated at a hospital.
Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India. Thousands of devotees throng temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. The ten-day celebration starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The year 2022 brought back the traditional fervour to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic relented, leading to removal of most of restrictions imposed last year.