2 Die Of Electrocution In Tamil Nadu During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Two people died and two were injured after a Ganesh Chaturthi chariot came in contact with a live electric wire in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. The two injured are being treated at a hospital.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India. Thousands of devotees throng temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. The ten-day celebration starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The year 2022 brought back the traditional fervour to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic relented, leading to removal of most of restrictions imposed last year.