2 die while cleaning septic tank in Faridabad

Two sanitation workers died allegedly while cleaning a septic tank at Huda market in Faridabad' Sector 14 on Wednesday evening, informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Balbir (50) and Pradeep (40), who were private sweepers used to clean septic tanks.

According to the police, the incident was reported at 5.15 pm when both were cleaning the tank.

The bodies have been sent to the government BK Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have informed the family members that appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of the complaint.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

