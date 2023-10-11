2 drug peddlers arrested in UP while trying to flee to Nepal

Lucknow, Oct 11 The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two peddlers from Maharashtra in Barabanki district while they were attempting to escape across the border into Nepal via Bahraicht.

STF sleuths also recovered 150 kg of MDMA drugs valued at Rs 300 crore in Maharashtra.

According to a statement from the STF officials, the arrests were made in a joint operation by the STF and the Pune Crime Branch of the Maharashtra Police in connection with the earlier drug seizure in Nashik.

The two arrested individuals were identified as Abhishek Bilas Balakwade and Bhushan Anil Patil, both residents of Nashik.

They were arrested from the Bahraich turn under the jurisdiction of the Barabanki city police station on Tuesday evening.

During the arrest, six ATM cards, one mobile phone, and Rs 2,100 in cash were recovered from them.

