2 foreign nationals arrested for duping women on social media in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Sunday arrested two foreign nationals from Delhi, for allegedly duping women on social media.

The arrested accused have been identified as Allote Peter, a Ghana national and Romance Joshua, a Nigerian national.

"Oscar Leone introduced himself as a doctor from the USA and chatted for a few days with the victim on WhatsApp. They later developed a friendship and the accused told her that he was sending a parcel in which gold Jewelry, electronic gadgets and some cash were enclosed," stated the Police.

"Later another person called the complainant introducing himself as an official from the customs department of Delhi International Airport demanding to pay the customs tax for the gifts she had received from Oscar Leon. A total of Rs 2.2 lakhs were collected from the complainant for various charges," police added.

During the course of the investigation, the Cyber Crime police found the accused to be in Delhi and arrested them. During the interrogation, they revealed that they visited Delhi on student VISA, created fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook using the photos of white people and sent follow requests to women.

The accused later began chatting with mobile numbers starting with '+1' and '+44' and made the victims believe that they are chatting with foreigners.

"Later, they befriend the victims and after gaining confidence they informed the complainants that they are sending gifts as a token of their friendship. They send photos of gold jewellery, cellphones, laptops, cash, etc. After that, their associates call the victims and introduce themselves as officials from the customs department of International Airport, Delhi and collect money from the victims in the name of customs duty, income tax, RBI charges, conversion Charges, etc," noted police.

A case was filed, based on the complaints from Begumpet.

The case was then cracked under the supervision of KVM Prasad ACP, Inspector Venkata Rami Reddy SI Keetha Madhusudhana Rao, Constables Satish, Bhaskar, Murali Krishna and Kranthi Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor