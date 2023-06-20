2 ground staff arrested for gold smuggling at IGI airport

New Delhi, June 20 Customs officials on Tuesday said that they have arrested two ground staff members at IGI airport which resulted in the recovery of 4635 grams gold valued at Rs 2.42 crores.

The official said that they were arrested based on the information provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana Zonal Office.

They said that the two ground staff members belonged to a private agencies working at IGI airport.

"The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of customs act. The said two ground staff have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.

The official said that both the accused were produced before a local court which remanded them to fourteen days judicial custody.

The customs officials said that they were working to identify their aides.

