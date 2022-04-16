2 held with drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi area here and seized around two kgs of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh from their possession, the police said on Saturday.

The two accused persons, who the police believe supplied charas to drug peddlers across the city, were arrested from Dharavi in an operation carried out by the Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell

The police are currently interrogating them to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients.

The apprehended accused were identified as Sunil Shishupal (45 years) and Nevazi Aliman Miyan (60 years). The police said that they had come from Bihar and Rajasthan respectively to supply drugs here in Mumbai.

The drugs recovered from their possession are worth Rs 60.75 lakhs in the international market, police said.

A case has been filed against both the accused under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor