2 IAS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 : The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday transferred two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, an official statement informed.

According to the official order released by the government, P. Ponniah and S. Sivarasu were transferred from their current postings.

"Under Rule 4(2) of the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, sanction is accorded for the creation of a temporary post of Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the Senior Scale of IAS for a period of one year with effect from the date of appointment," the statement read.

P. Ponniah has been posted as the Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

"The following transfers and postings are notified. Thiru P. Ponniah, IAS, Director of Municipal Administration is transferred and posted as Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the post created," the statement informed further.

Sivarasu who is the joint commissioner of Revenue Administration, will replace P. Ponniah as director of Municipal Administration in the government.

"Thiru S. Sivarasu, IAS, Joint Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management is transferred and posted as Director of Municipal Administration vice Thiru P. Ponniah, IAS," the statement read.

