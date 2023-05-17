2 injured in fire at slum in Mumbai's Bandra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Two persons were injured after a fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"Two persons got injured and were admitted to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra. Their condition is stable," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The injured were identified as Saharukh Sayyad (30) and Sahil Khalid Khan (19).

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, clothes, furniture, tarpaulin, etc in 10 to 12 shanties of a slum," officials stated.

"Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra area on Wednesday at 4:40 am," BMC said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the officials, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

