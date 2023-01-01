2 killed, 6 rescued in Delhi care home fire in Greater Kailash-II
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2023 09:16 AM 2023-01-01T09:16:51+5:30 2023-01-01T14:50:02+5:30
Two persons were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizen care home in the ...
Two persons were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizen care home in the Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi early Sunday, fire officials said.
According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished and six people evacuated safely from the E Block building.
As per the officials, a call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, and four fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the flames.
A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, officials said.
"The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials added.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
More details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app