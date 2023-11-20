2 killed after under construction stadium in Telangana's Kanakamadi collapses

A portion of an under-construction stadium collapsed in Telangana on Monday. As per reports, two people were killed and 10 others were injured. The rescue operations are underway at the stadium in Moinabad village of Ranga Reddy district.According to Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy, “2 died, around 10 injured after a private indoor stadium which is under construction collapsed.

One body was recovered and authorities trying to recover another body from under debris. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still on.”The death toll is expected to rise as authorities are trying to clear the debris, police said. The mishap happened at Kanakamadi in Moinabad village of the state. Rescue operations are underway at the site of collapse.

