2 masked men open fire at door of Delhi apartment, case filed

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Two masked men allegedly opened fire at the door of an apartment in southeast Delhi's Sidharth Nagar on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Sunlight Colony police station area.

According to the police, the accused fired two shots at the door of the first-floor apartment, which belongs to Sohail Siddiqui, a hypnotherapist.

The attackers then fled towards the ground floor, the sleuths added.

The police further informed that the masked men also fired three shots at the window of another apartment on the ground floor before making an escape.

The video of the incident was captured on CCTV, the sleuths informed further.

"The CCTV footage shows two boys going up to the first floor of the residential building, knocking on the door and then opening fire at the entrance," an officer said.

"They then ran towards the ground floor and fired 3 rounds at a window of another flat," the officer said, adding that the accused then fled the spot.

Police further said the apartment that was targeted is currently on rent and a case has been registered in the matter.

Further information is awaited.

