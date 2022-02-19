2 terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 19 Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and LeT/TRF in South Kashmir's Pulwama district and Srinagar district along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

Police said on specific information, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army's 53 RR and CRPF in Rahmoo area of Pulwama.

"During search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested by the joint search party," police said.

He has been identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar, resident of Rohmoo Pulwama.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one Magazine and 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Police said in a similar action, on specific information, a joint party of police and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat, resident of Nillow Kulgam at Eidgah area of Srinagar along with a pistol.

"During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the said terrorist associate had come to Srinagar city to carry out terror incidents especially target killings," police said.

Regarding both the incidents, cases under relevant sections have been registered and further investigation is going on.

