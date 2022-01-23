2 terrorists killed during encounter in Shopian

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba- The Resistance Force (LeT-TRF) were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Saturday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah from Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir from Pulwama.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

