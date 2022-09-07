2 terrorists killed in chance encounter at J&K's Anantnag
Srinagar, Sep 7 Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.
"Two terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag police in Thajiwara, Bijbehara area of Anantnag," a police official said.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter at Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.
