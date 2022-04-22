2 terrorists, one security officer killed in terror attacks in J&K's Jammu

Jammu, April 22 Two terrorists and one security personnel were killed and five others injured on Friday in two terror related incidents in J&K's Jammu city.

The two terrorists were killed and three other security men injured in a gunfight with the security forces in Jalalabad locality of Sunjwan area.

Acting on specific information, joint teams of police and the CRPF surrounded Jalalabad locality where the two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit were hiding.

"When challenged, the holed up terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were killed. Three security personnel were injured in this operation.

"1 satellite phone, 2 AK-47 rifles, heavy ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists. It seems that both the slain terrorists were Fidayeen.

"Search operation going on," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone told reporters.

J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh said, "Two terrorists have been killed in the Sunjwan encounter.

"Terrorists holed up at Sunjwan were planning a major attack. The aim was to inflict maximum casualties on security forces."

In another terror related incident, militants attacked a bus of the CISF carrying 15 troopers for early morning duties. The incident occurred around 4.25 a.m. today.A

"The CISF personnel retaliated and forced the militants to run away. One ASI was killed and two CISF troopers were injured in this incident", sources said.

The terror attacks in Jammu city have taken place two days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Samba districts.

Modi is attending the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli village Panchayat on April 24.

Over one lakh people are expected to attend the Prime Minister's function at Palli Panchayat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor