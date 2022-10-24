20 coal wagons derail in Maharashtra's Nagpur division; Many trains canceled, diverted

Twenty loaded coal wagons derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections of Nagpur Division in Maharastra at around 11 pm on Sunday.

The Central Railways on Monday said that the derailment resulted in disruptions on the affected line in this section. Multiple trains were cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.

The trains diverted via Chandur Bazar-Narkher are Pune-Hatia, CSMT-Howrah, and CSMT-Nagpur.

The trains diverted via Nagpur-Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera are Visakhapatnam and Chennai-Ahmedabad, the Central Railway, Nagpur Division informed.

Meanwhile, a number of trains have been cancelled owing to the incident, Wardha-Bhusaval, Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-CSMT and Nagpur-Wardha are among the few.

Puri-Okha JCO train has been diverted via Wadi-Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon, Chennai-Ahmedabad via Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera, Pune-Howrah has been diverted via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur and Ahmedabad-Puri via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur.

Jabalpur-Amravati has been short-terminated at Nagpur and Nizamuddin-Bhusaval has also been short-terminated at Nagpur.

The Central Railway informed that Ahmedabad-Chennai and Hisar-Secunderabad trains have been diverted via Akola-Secunderabad.

Whereas, CSMT-Gondia, Pune-Nagpur, Ahmedabad-Nagpur, LTT-Shalimar, and Kolhapur-Gondia trains have been diverted via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor