20 employees hospitalised after chemical leak at Karnataka fish processing plant
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 09:23 PM2022-01-11T21:23:15+5:302022-01-11T21:30:13+5:30
As many as 20 employees were hospitalized after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, outskirts of the Mangaluru city, said a police official on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area where at least 80 employees were present at the time of the incident, said police commissioner N Shashikumar.
After the leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were admitted to a private hospital in the city.
Fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor