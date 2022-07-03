2002 Godhra Train fire accused Rafiq Hussain sentenced to life imprisonment

The Godhra sessions court awarded life term to Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, an accused in the Godhra train fire incident. Bhatuk has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the charge of conspiracy to murder.

Bhatuk was arrested by Gujarat police on February 14 last year after he went absconding for 19 years. He is said to be part of the core group that hatched the entire conspiracy, incited the mob, and even arranged petrol to burn the train which resulted in death of 59 Hindu pilgrims.