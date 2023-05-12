2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts: SC agrees to examine victims' family plea against accused's acquittal

New Delhi [India], May 12 : The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts victims' family members challenging the Rajasthan High Court order which acquitted four accused in the case.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal accepted the plea filed by family members of victims. The court has sought a reply from the concerned respondents in the matter.

The plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order would be heard by the top court next Wednesday.

Families of the victims moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court order dated March 29, 2023, which acquitted four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case.

Rajasthan High Court set aside the trial court order that convicted the accused.

The Special Leave Petition was filed by the families of the victims of the serial bomb blasts which took place at various public premises in the City of Jaipur on May 13, 2008 which resulted in the death of 71 persons and injuries to 185 persons.

In total eight FIRs were registered out of which four were registered at Kotwali Police Station, Jaipur and rest four were registered at Manak Chowk Police Station, Jaipur.

"The present appeal represents the plight of the huge numbers of innocent citizens and their families who were victims of serial bomb blasts and who have been left in a situation of facing grave injustice arising out of the impugned order whereby after waiting for justice for more than 14 years, the convicted accused persons have been acquitted on the basis of gross misapplication of law by the High Court," the petition said.

The petition also said that the entire appreciation of law as made by the High Court is so grossly erroneous and contrary to settled principles of law of appreciation of evidence that a bare perusal of the impugned order would be sufficient to shake the conscience of the top Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor