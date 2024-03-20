2010 Bareilly Riots Case: Allahabad HC Expunges Judge's Remarks Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Allahabad High Court expunged the remarks made by the Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar in one of his orders pertaining to the 2010 Bareilly Riots case. In it, he had praised UP CM Yogi Adityanath and stated that "a religious person in power gives good results."

While expunging Judge Diwakr's "unwarranted" remarks "containing political overtones and personal views," a bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra observed that a judicial officer is not expected to express or depict his personal or preconceived notions or inclinations in the matter.

Judge Diwakar had also said that the main reason for riots in India is that the political parties of the Country are engaged in the "appeasement of a particular religion".

Judge Diwakar also linked Uttar Pradesh CM to the idea of a 'Philosopher King' as outlined by Plato in his Socratic dialogue. This observations were made by the Judge while summoning a Muslim Cleric and Politician Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan to face the trial for serious criminal charges including attempt to murder in connection with the communal violence in Bareilly in 2010.