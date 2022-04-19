2017 actress assault case: HC dismisses actor Dileep's plea

Kerala High Court dismissed the plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR filed by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police against him for the murder conspiracy in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

A single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA dismissed the plea.

The case pertains to actor Dileep allegedly conspiring to murder the investigating officials probing the Actress Assault Case.

The Crime Branch had registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9.

The case was registered after some audio clips surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened the investigating officials. Film director Balachandra Kumar has also given his statement against Dileep in the matter.

The case was registered under Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in November, Balachandra Kumar had levelled a series of allegations against Dileep in connection with the case. He had shared audio recordings which led to new conspiracies in the case against actor Dileep.

The actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor