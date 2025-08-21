2019 Ramalingam murder case: NIA arrests one more accused

New Delhi, Aug 21 A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched nine locations in Tamil Nadu, it has now arrested one more accused on Thursday in connection with the 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam murder case linked with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) terror outfit.

The accused, identified as Imthathullah, proprietor of Ambur Biryani Hotels in Kodaikanal, was arrested from Dindigul district. NIA teams searched these nine locations in two districts in the state to trace absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the case RC-06/2019/NIA/DLI, relating to the brutal killing of Ramalingam, aimed at spreading fear and communal hatred among the people.

During the searches, NIA arrested Imthathullah for knowingly and voluntarily harbouring absconding POs in his hotel outlets from 2021 onwards. “Incriminating documents and digital devices, etc, were also seized during the searches conducted in Dindugal and Tenkasi districts,” the agency said.

Of the three POs harboured by Imthathullah, two, identified as Abdul Majeed and Shahul Hameed, were arrested by NIA on January 25, 2025, and one other PO, Mohammed Ali Jinna, is still absconding.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in March 2019, had charged a total of 18 accused before its Special Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, in August 2019. Of these, a total of 6 were absconders. In 2021, NIA arrested one of the six absconders, identified as Rahman Sadiq.

In November 2024, the agency successfully traced Abdul Majeed and Shahul to the Poombarai area in Kodaikanal, Dindigul District. It arrested one harbourer, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, who was named as the 19th accused in the case.

NIA has announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs each for information about Mohammed Ali Jinna and two other absconding POs - Burhanudeen and Nafeel Hasan, all belonging to Thanjavur District and formerly office bearers of PFI.

