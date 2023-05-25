2020 riots: Delhi court summons top cop over probe status

New Delhi, May 25 A Delhi court has summoned HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police's Special Cell, after an inspector failed to respond to the judge's questions regarding the state of the investigation and the filing of supplementary chargesheet in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was dealing with Delhi police's application for de-sealing of certain exhibits for making copies.

The court noted that the police had filed four chargesheets being probed by the Special Cell.

Both the Special Public Prosecutor and the Investigating Officer were not present at the court during the hearing and the court adjourned the matter to June 9 issuing notice on the regular bail application moved by former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain.

ASJ Rawat said: "Let reply to the same be filed by the prosecution. Put up for filing of reply and arguments on this application on 09.06.2023."

