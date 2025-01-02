2024: Bhubaneswar saw significant rise in cybercrime cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 The Commissionerate Police witnessed a significant rise in the reporting of cybercrime-related incidents in 2024. The information was revealed by the Commissionerate police in the annual crime statistics-2024 shared with media persons here on Wednesday.

As per the statistics shared by the Commissionerate police, 7263 cases related to cybercrime were reported in Bhubaneswar last year, as compared to 4832 cases in 2023. The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a rise of more than 50 per cent in cybercrime-related incidents in 2024.

It is pertinent here to mention that as many as 3614 cases regarding various cyber frauds were reported in Bhubaneswar in 2022. This indicates an over two-fold increase in cybercrime cases in the city in the last two years.

Out of the 7263 cases reported in 2024, as many as 2653, 1872, 781 and 1076 complaints were related to financial fraud, UPI transactions fraud, credit card/debit card fraud and social media fraud respectively.

The Commissionerate police registered 322 FIRs in this regard last year. The cops also arrested a total of 38 cyber criminals including 20 from outside the state during the above period.

The fraudsters duped the gullible victims in Bhubaneswar of Rs 82,53,56,251 last year.

Out of the total amount defrauded by the cyber criminals, the cops managed to freeze Rs 23,60,14,447 while Rs 2,50,00,000 have been refunded to the victims.

The Commissionerate police further mentioned in its report that numerous high-profile cases were solved by the cops in Bhubaneswar last year that include digital arrest scams, social media harassment and blackmail cases, financial investment frauds and call centre cases.

On the other hand, the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed over 11 per cent increase in the registration of various criminal cases during 2024.

As many as 21613 criminal cases have been registered at various police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during 2024 as against the filing of 19410 cases in 2023. The Commissionerate Police in its report revealed that 89 murder cases were registered in the twin city area last year as against 78 murder cases in 2023.

The twin city also recorded a rise in cheating cases in 2024 as compared to the cases reported in 2023. As many as 1729 swindling cases were registered last year as against 1471 cases in 2023.

However, the registration of criminal cases related to rape, robbery, dacoity, burglary, theft and rioting has witnessed a decline in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during 2024.

