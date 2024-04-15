2024 LS elections to decide the fate of India, says Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, April 15 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will decide the fate of India, especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his resolve to make the country free of corruption and drugs.

The Union Minister, who is the BJP's nominee from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, appealed to the voters to elect the BJP-led NDA government with a full majority at the Centre for the third time to speed up the development.

Piyush Goyal said that the party's Sankalp Patra (poll manifesto) has been prepared with an emphasis on development, heritage and welfare of the poor.

"BJP's Sankalp Patra gives a guarantee of a prosperous and developed India. 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' will be established after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country,'' the Union Minister said.

He said that in the last 10 years of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, nearly 25 crore people have been brought off the poverty line due to a slew of initiatives taken by the government.

"In the last 10 years, India's economy has grown to become the fifth-largest economy and the country has emerged as a manufacturing hub in the world. PM Modi-led government has fulfilled most of the promises made in 2014 and 2019, including construction of Ram Mandir, repeal of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act, etc.," Piyush Goyal said.

