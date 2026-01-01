2026 Long Weekend and Festival Holiday List: Check Public Holidays You Can Turn Into Extended Vacations and Plan Trips

With the arrival of 2026, it’s an ideal moment to plan your vacations smartly. By cleverly pairing public holidays with weekends, you can enjoy extended breaks while saving on leave days. The new year brings a mix of national holidays and cultural festivals that create several chances for long, refreshing getaways. Whether you’re planning family trips, short escapes, or well-deserved downtime, thoughtful planning can help you maximise every holiday. To make it easier, here is a comprehensive month-wise guide highlighting the best long weekend opportunities across India in 2026.

Long Weekends in January 2026:

1. January 1-4

o January 1, Thursday: New Year's Day

o January 2, Friday: Take leave

o January 3, Saturday & January 4, Sunday: Weekend

2. January 23-26

o January 23, Friday: Vasant Panchami

o January 24, Saturday & January 25, Sunday: Weekend

o January 26, Monday: Republic Day

With New Year's leave on Thursday and Republic Day holiday on Monday, you can plan two trips in January 2026.

Long Weekends in February 2026:

o February 15, Sunday: Mahashivratri offers a short mid-week break

o February 28, Saturday: Weekend extends into the Holi holidays in March

February has limited long weekends but is ideal for planning short trips and mini getaways.

Long Weekends in March 2026:

1. March 1-3

· March 1, Sunday

o March 2, Monday: Take leave

o March 3, Tuesday: Holi

2. March 20-22

o March 20, Friday: Eid al-Fitr

o March 21 & 22, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

3. March 26-31

o March 26, Thursday: Ram Navami

o March 27, Friday: Take leave

o March 28-29, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

· March 30, Monday: Take leave

o March 31, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

March, filled with festive cheer, offers several official holidays and long weekends, making it an ideal time to plan a memorable family vacation. Booking your trip in January can help you secure better travel deals and save significantly on flights, hotels, and other reservations for March.

Long Weekends in April 2026:

April 3-5

o April 3, Friday: Good Friday

o April 4-5, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

As April starts, so do school summer vacations. During this time, planning a trip with family and taking children on a fun, memorable trip will provide a nice break for them.

Long Weekends in May 2026:

May 1-3

o May 1, Friday: Buddha Purnima

o May 2-3, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

The summer season reaches its peak in May, with temperatures soaring to 45 to 50 degrees Celsius. During this time, a short trip to a hill station will help the body have a cool summer break.

Long Weekends in June 2026:

June 26-29

o June 26, Friday: Muharram

o June 27-28, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

o June 29, Monday: Take leave

A four-day break in June is perfect for a refreshing mid-year escape, as it offers a much-needed pause before work routines intensify. With pleasant monsoon showers in many regions and fewer tourist crowds compared to peak seasons, the June long weekend is ideal for relaxed travel, short hill getaways, or quiet staycations.

Long Weekends in July 2026:

July 16-19

o July 16, Thursday: Rath Yatra

o July 17, Friday: Take leave

o July 18-19, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

An ideal summer break that allows travellers to explore rich cultural destinations or unwind amidst nature. The July long weekend is especially appealing due to favourable travel deals, fewer crowds in many locations, and pleasant weather in hill stations, making it perfect for a refreshing mid-year getaway.

Long Weekends in August 2026:

August 25-30

o August 25, Tuesday: Milad-un-Nabi

o August 26, Wednesday: Onam

· August 27, Thursday: Take leave

· August 28, Friday: Raksha Bandhan

o August 29-30, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

August offers a long pause for people working in corporates, giving them ample amount of time for a relaxing holiday or family trip. This week will be the only week full of festivals that bring holidays.

Long Weekends in September 2026:

1. September 4-6

o September 4, Friday: Janmashtami

· September 5-6, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

2. September 12-14

· September 12-13, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

· September 14, Monday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September has two long weekends, so people can enjoy Dahihandi and welcome Ganpati Bappa at home with grandeur.

Long Weekends in October 2026:

1. October 2-4

o October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

o October 3-4, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

2. October 17-20

o October 17-18, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

· October 19, Monday: Take leave

· October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra

October is a month when the weather is neither cool enough to fall sick nor hot enough to get a sun stroke. Hence, this month is ideal to plan a big trip across different states.

Long Weekends in November 2026:

1. November 7-11

· November 7, Saturday, November 8, Sunday: Diwali

o November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja

. November 10, Tuesday: Take leave

· November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj

2. November 21-24

. November 21-22, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

· November 23, Monday: Take leave

o November 24, Tuesday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Diwali is the biggest festival that is celebrated in India. This year, people have time to prepare for Lakshmi Puja as Diwali falls on Sunday.

Long Weekends in December 2026:

December 25-27

o December 25, Friday: Christmas

o December 26-27, Saturday-Sunday: Weekend

Wrap up the year with a festive Christmas long weekend, ideal for unwinding after a busy year and spending meaningful time with family and friends. December long weekends are especially appealing due to pleasant weather, holiday celebrations, and year-end travel offers, making them perfect for relaxed vacations, short getaways, or cosy staycations before welcoming the new year.