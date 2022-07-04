22 MLAs remain absent during Maharashtra floor test process

A total of 22 MLAs remained absent during the Maharashtra floor test process. This includes 10 Congress MLAs - Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddique, Praniti Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohanrao Hambarde and Shirish Chaudhari.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government has passed the majority test. With 164 votes, the Shinde government won a vote of confidence in the Assembly. At this time Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, MNS, Prahar, and some independent MLAs showed faith in the Shinde government. During the majority test, BVA 3 votes, and MNS's Raju Patil voted in favor of the government.

All eyes were on the majority test to be held today after the Assembly Speaker's election. The Shiv Sena was shocked when another MLA from the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena joined the Shinde faction.

