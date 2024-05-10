23 pc booths in 4th phase Bengal LS polls highly sensitive

Kolkata, May 10 Over 23 per cent of total booths in eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal going for polls in the fourth phase on May 13 are highly sensitive, as per the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Sources said that in the fourth phase, the eight Lok Sabha constituencies have 15,507 booths, of which 3,647 (23.51 per cent) are highly sensitive.

These eight constituencies are Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Birbhum and Bolpur in Birbhum district, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat in Nadia district, Bardhaman-Purba in East Burdwan district, and Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district.

CEO office sources said that the deployment of CAPF will proportionately be increased in the next four phases depending on the number of constituencies going for polls and, the number of sensitive and highly sensitive booths.

As per CEO office figures, a total of 596 companies of CAPF will be there in West Bengal at the time of the fourth phase of polls, out of which, 578 companies will be deployed on poll duty, while the remaining will be kept on reserve.

Again out of the 578 companies, 430 companies will be deployed at the polling stations, while the remaining 148 companies will be kept for the formation of quick response teams.

The CAPF companies will be assisted by 33,471 personnel from the state police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor