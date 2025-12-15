24 out of 89 families displaced for PM MITRA Park in Dhar get new homes: MP govt

Bhopal, Dec 15 As many as 24 out of the total 89 families being displaced for India's first 'PM MITRA Park' in Bhainsola village of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh have been provided new homes in the first phase.

While the remaining 65 other families will be provided homes in the next phases under the rehabilitation plan, ensuring a better quality of life for them, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is developing a well-planned residential colony in the nearby area for the rehabilitation of a total of 89 families residing on the land earmarked for the PM MITRA Park.

"The rehabilitation colony being developed for the PM MITRA Park includes a total of 89 permanent 2-BHK houses and 140 developed plots. Rehabilitation project worth Rs 13.48 crore to be completed by April 2026," MPIDC stated on Monday.

In accordance with the state government’s policy, industrial development is being pursued while ensuring the welfare of every affected family.

Accordingly, special emphasis has been laid not only on providing housing to the families affected by the PM MITRA Park, but also on ensuring a better quality of life for them, the department stated.

The colony has been equipped with all essential facilities such as electricity, piped drinking water, roads, drainage, and an STP. The cost of each house has been estimated at around Rs 6 lakh.

In addition, facilities including an Anganwadi centre, a primary school, parks and a community building have also been developed. From a security perspective, the entire campus has been covered with a boundary wall.

"The project is expected to be completed by April 2026, after which houses will be handed over to all remaining beneficiaries in a phased manner. The 140 developed plots will be utilised in the future for other rehabilitation requirements," it said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of India's first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in MP's Dhar district on September 17.

