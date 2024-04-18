26 KSRTC Employees Terminated, 74 Suspended for On-Duty Drinking in Kerala

Action was taken against 100 employees of the Kerala State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for reporting to work while intoxicated. Among them, 74 permanent staff members were suspended, while 26 temporary employees were terminated.

During an inspection conducted by the Vigilance Department from April 1 to 15, a total of 100 cases were reported across 60 KSRTC units involving employees arriving for duty drunk or possessing alcohol while on duty.

According to the report, individuals found guilty included one station master, two vehicle supervisors, one security sergeant, nine permanent mechanics, one substitute mechanic, 22 permanent conductors, nine substitute conductors, one Swift conductor, 39 permanent drivers, 10 substitute drivers, and five Swift driver-cum-conductors.