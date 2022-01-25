29 CBI officers, officials to be awarded President's Police Medal on R-Day

As many as 29 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials will be awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day this year.

President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service will be awarded to six officers and officials while Police Medals for Meritorious Service will be awarded to 23 officers and officials.

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to:

Ramnish Geer, Joint Director/ HoZ, CBI, Bhopal

Satish Kumar Rathi, Addl.SP, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi

Anil Kumar Yadav, Addl. SP, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi

Nat Ram Meena, Dy.SP, CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar

Bansidhar Bijarnia, ASI, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi

Mehboob Hasan, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service awarded to:

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, DIG, CBI, SCB, Kolkata

Dr Nitin Deep Blaggan, IPS, DIG, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi

Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, Additional SP, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi

Ananda Krishnan TP, Deputy SP, CBI, SCB, Thiruvananthapuram

Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Deputy SP, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad

Vikash Kumar Pathak, Deputy SP, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad

Alok Kumar Shahi, Deputy SP, CBI, ACB, New Delhi

Subramanyam Devendran, Additional Legal Advisor, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi

Nakul Singh Yadav, Inspector, CBI (HQ), New Delhi

Amit Kumar, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna

Rakesh Ranjan, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Bangalore

Mahesh Vijay Parkar, Inspector, CBI, BSFB, Mumbai

Anil Kumar, Sub Inspector, CBI, SU, New Delhi

Dharminder Singh, ASI, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi

Chander Pal, Head Constable, CBI, STB, New Delhi

Loganathan Rengasamy, Head Constable, CBI, SCB, Chennai

KV Jagannath Reddy, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bangalore

Harbhan Singh, Head Constable, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad

Mahesh Madhavrao Gajarlwar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Mumbai

R.Jaisankar, Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai

Kaushliya Devi, Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur

Om Prakash Naithani, Office Superintendent, CBI (HQ), New Delhi

Satyabrata Saha, Crime Assistant, CBI, ACB, Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor