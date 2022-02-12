3 Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J-K's Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, informed police sources.

The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

