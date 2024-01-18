3 BSF personnel injured in attack against security forces in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal, Jan 18 Unidentified armed assailants fired at security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, leading to three BSF personnel sustaining bullet injuries, police officials said here on Thursday.

According to the officials, "some armed cadres of unidentified groups" attempted to attack the Thoubal district police headquarters late Wednesday night and fired on the security personnel, who repulsed the attack.

The armed cadres had mingled among an irate crowd that had gathered at the headquarters.

Of the three BSF personnel, two were Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Sobram Singh and Ramji.

The third was identified as constable Gourav Kumar.

They were shifted to a private hospital in Imphal.

A police official said that the mob targeted the 3rd Manipur Armed Battalion headquarters at Khangabok in Thoubal District.

“Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries”, a police statement said.

As a result of the incident, a total curfew was imposed in Thoubalt and the security have been further tightened in the entire district.

The fresh incident of violence was reported after two Manipur Police commandos were killed and two sustained bullet wounds as heavily-armed militants on Wednesday attacked them in Moreh, Tengnoupal district.

When the security personnel tried to shift the injured security personnel to the hospital for medical treatment, some tribals, including women, tried to stop them.

They clashed with the forces and several tribal people were injured in the fight.

A major border trade centre, Moreh is just 4 km to the west of Myanmar’s largest border town Tamu and 110 km south of state capital Imphal.

