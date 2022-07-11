3 die after inhaling poisonous gas in UP village

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 11 Three persons have died after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in the Bilhaur Gauri village here.

The incident took place when some cattle fell into the well and three youths went down to rescue them.

The police reached the spot and brought out the youths who were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

