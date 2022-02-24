3-fold rise in umemployment in Bihar, NCSP data reveals

Patna, Feb 24 The number of unemployed youth in Bihar has increased three fold in the past year, the National Career Service Portal (NCSP) data has shown.

Till March 2021, the total number of unemployed youths registered on the portal was 78,00,259 in the state. And in the last 10 months, the number has increased by 2,67,635.

NCSP is a government website where unemployed youths register their names, and state governments and Centre provide them jobs as per their profiles and through recruitment processes.

As per the data, the registrations on the portal were three times higher in 2021 compared to 2020 in Bihar.

A maximum of 63,524 persons registered their names on the portal in October 2021. Besides, 7,967 persons registered in June 2021; 18,017 in July; 20,968 in August; 53,906 in September; 62,983 in November; 20,766 in December; and 13,000 in January this year.

The data further said that 222 transgenders also registered their names as unemployed persons on the portal in the last 10 months. A maximum of 28 transgenders registered their names from Vaishali district, two from Araria, four from Aurangabad, one from Banka, Begusarai 11, Bhojpur 4, Bhagalpur 1, Jahanabad 1, Kaimur 5, Katihar 8, Khagaria 2, Kishanganj 1, Lakhisarai 6, Madhepura 3, Madhubani 1, Munger 5, Muzaffarpur 13, Nalanda 9, Nawada 3, West Champaran 4, Patna 11, East Champaran 13, Purnea 3, Rohtas 4, Samastipur 8 and Saran 9.

Unemployment is one of the issues where leaders from the ruling parties at the Centre and Bihar government have no convincing answers.

