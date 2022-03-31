3 gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana syndicate held

By IANS | Published: March 31, 2022 08:30 PM2022-03-31T20:30:05+5:302022-03-31T20:35:16+5:30

New Delhi, March 31 Three gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap a.k.a Kala Rana syndicate were arrested ...

3 gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana syndicate held | 3 gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana syndicate held

3 gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana syndicate held

Next

New Delhi, March 31 Three gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap a.k.a Kala Rana syndicate were arrested here on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire, the police said.

According to the police, the gangsters were identified as Vivek Puri, 22 a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj district, Prashant Hinjrao, 24 a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, and Ashwini Kumar, 25 a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The encounter took place at around 7.15 p.m. at Simon Bolivar Road near Buddha Garden in Delhi.

More details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Vivek puriVivek puriPrashant hinjrao