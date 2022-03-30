3 held for possessing heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district

Three people on Tuesday were arrested for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said.

The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Vitso Pohena (31years), Shungoa Dukru (28 years) and Salunyi Pohena (27 years).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Bokajan police station launched a search operation in Laharijan area of the district, added the police.

The police intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland with three persons.

Two bags with 55 soapboxes containing 711.06 grams of heroin were recovered from the vehicle, SDPO of Bokajan John Das told ANI.

Besides narcotics, the police also seized two mobile phones and cash of Rs 23,000, added the SDPO.

"Accordingly police had apprehended three persons and seized two mobile phones, cash of Rs 23,000, two airbags from their possession," Das added.

( With inputs from ANI )

