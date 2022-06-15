3 held for theft at Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 15 Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested a three-member gang for theft of copper wire bundles worth Rs 38 lakh from Telangana's upcoming police Command & Control Centre (CCC) at Banjara Hills.

The accused were employed by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company for work in the CCC building.

The police recovered the stolen property and also seized an ambulance which was used in the offence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjara Hills, M. Sudarshan said the fourth accused Shanker Kumar was absconding.

The police arrested Sonu Khan, working as ambulance driver in CCC building, Sourabh Biswas, a security guard, and Bikash Ranjan Behera, security supervisor. Khan is from Madhya Pradesh while Biswas and Behera hail from Assam and Odisha, respectively.

Banjara Hills police on June 10 had received a complaint from Pingili Narender, admin incharge in Shapoorji Pallonji working at CCC, Road Number 12 , Banjara Hills. He stated that the incharge noticed that 38 copper bundles were missing from the stocks and they searched in all possible places but could not find it.

Police investigation revealed that a four-member gang working at CCC hatched a plan and committed theft of 38 copper wire bundles. They sold the stolen property to three scrap shops situated at NBT Nagar, Balkampet, and Musheerabad. Four copper wire bundles were recovered from Sonu Khan.

The theft at the prestigious construction site had created a sensation.

Being built at a cost of over Rs.585 crore, the multi-storied CCC will be a state-of-the-art facility aimed to monitor the law and order situation in the entire state.

Using the latest technology, the facility will keep a tab on the large gatherings, especially during various religious festivals.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali had said last month than 95 per cent of the work had been completed.

The centre comprises five towers. A tower will house the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office while another tower will be a technology fusion centre - managing the emergency response management system, Dial 100 and the war room.

