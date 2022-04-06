3 held in Bengal, Assam in connection with Arunachal cop murder

Itanagar, April 6 Three persons were arrested from Barrackpore near Kolkata and Lakhimpur district of Assam in connection with the murder of a Arunachal Pradesh police Sub-Inspector, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer in Itanagar said that two suspects in the murder of Sub-Inspector Sibu George(50), were arrested from Barrackpore near Kolkata on Tuesday, while the key suspect was detained from Assam's Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

On the basis of the information provided by the arrested people, sharp weapons, including a knife, were recovered from different locations, including the crime spot.

George, a Kerala resident posted at the Police Headquarters in Itanagar, was found dead in his official residence at the Police Colony here on Friday.

The slain police officer reportedly used to provide money to people as loans and the prime suspect used to work as his agent.

It appears that the police officer was murdered due to some financial matters, the official said. He declined to divulge further details of the crime in the interest of the investigation.

